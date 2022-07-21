The Tim Sheens-Benji Marshall coaching bombshell has left several players and staff around Concord sweating over their futures at the club, with the Newcastle Knights set to pounce on a seven-figure star.

The Knights made advancements for Luke Brooks over the off-season, however not only is Sheens a fan of the under-performing halfback, the Tigers were reluctant to release Brooks while Adam Doueihi was recovering from a knee reconstruction.

Despite a month of good form when he was shifted into the six jersey, the writing appears on the wall for the 27 year-old, who is still yet to play a single finals game after nearly 190 NRL appearances. On a reported $1.1 million for 2023, it's expected the Tigers would need to heavily chip in to get the halfback off their books.

The Knights have been on the lookout for a quality half after Anthony Milford chose the Dolphins over Newcastle, with Brooks the new favourite to partner either Jake Clifford, or more likely Adam Clune next season, provided the Tigers are happy to let him go.

Benji Marshall has been told he'll have a major sway on all contracts that extend into 2025 and beyond, and is reportedly not as keen on Brooks remaining with the club as Sheens is, leaving the door ever so slightly ajar.

Doueihi is the clear cut best option at five-eighth, however it's battle between Brooks and Jackson Hastings for the seven, and then you've got youngster Jock Madden in the equation as well. Canterbury and Newcastle have been linked with Hastings over the past month, the former Man of Steel winner is happy to depart the joint-venture provided he starts in the halves at his new club.

It's highly unlikely any call is made before the August 1st deadline, meaning Brooks likely won't know his fate until the pre-season, when Sheens starts to settle into his new role as head coach, leaving the Knights clinging to their wallet until a decision is made.

The Wests Tigers take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville this Sunday, an absolute must-win clash for the club if they are to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon.

The Brooks puzzle will have a little clarity on Sunday, with Sheens unofficially taking the clipboard while Brett Kimmorley is stuck in isolation.