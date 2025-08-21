The Newcastle Knights may be embroiled in talks with Sandon Smith, but that hasn't stopped the club from making another signing to improve their dummy-half stocks.

Continuing to reshape and rebuild their roster under coach Adam O'Brien and head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan, The Newcastle Herald reports that the club has signed Harrison Graham from The Dolphins, who will be used as a second-choice dummy-half option.

Graham's arrival will see him join Under-19s NSW Blues fullback Connor Votano, utility back Fletcher Hunt, cross-code athlete Marcus D'Acre and Parramatta Eels recruit Matthew Hunter on the development list for the 2026 season.

A former Under-18s and Under-19s Queensland representative, Graham, hasn't been able to reach the heights that he had hoped for during his last three years at The Dolphins and will look to add to his 11 first-grade matches at Newcastle.

Making five of those appearances this season, he has spent the majority of his tenure in the QLD Cup where he recently notched up his 50-game milestone.

Scoring two tries in the NRL this year, he has forced three drop-outs, provided four try assists and four line-break assists and made 328 tackles in his 11 reserve-grade showing in 2025 for the Central Queensland Capras.