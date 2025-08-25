Tyson Hansen, captain of the New Zealand Warriors' Harold Matthews Cup team and two-time winner of the Under-17s competition, has re-signed with the club on a long-term contract.

Seen as one of the best halves prospects coming through the club's pathways system, Hansen has agreed to a long-term extension with the New Zealand-based outfit, keeping him there until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Named the Warriors' co-Player of the Year in the Harold Matthews Cup, he is primarily seen in the halves, but the youngster can also play in the forwards at lock and doesn't shy away in defence.

The second-oldest of four brothers - Dante, Devan and Mason - Tyson has been an avid sportsman since the age of five and spent time playing rugby union, touch football, basketball and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Currently travelling more than three hours to get to training sessions for the Warriors, he expressed that he wouldn't be where he is without the help of his family and their sacrifices.

Aiming to pay them back, his ultimate goal is not only to run out onto the NRL field but also to share the rugby league field with his younger brother, who is a member of the club's academy program.

"They've been massive for me. They drive me up to training all the time, I'm three hours away from our training, and pretty much got me into league since I was five or six," Hansen said.

"They've sacrificed a lot for me to be here, and that would mean the world, especially for me and my family (to play in the NRL)," he told Zero Tackle earlier in the season.

"Both my parents make heaps of sacrifices because they both work hard all the time.

"My brothers (are my role models) too. My younger brother has overcome heaps of challenges because he is disabled, but he always does all the same things that we do.

"He came up to the Warriors Academy last year, and it would just be good to play alongside him if we both make it in the NRL.

"He's a bit of the opposite of me - way faster and better runner than me."