The New Zealand Warriors will attempt to make it back-to-back premiership wins in the Harold Matthews Cup competition this weekend.

Facing off against the Newcastle Knights, the Warriors will look to win the competition for the second straight season after defeating the Western Suburbs Magpies in last year's Grand Final. But, to do so, they will need to rely on the more experienced members of the squad.

One of these members is five-eighth Tyson Hansen, who is one of the few players left remaining from last year's squad and is the current captain of the Warriors side.

Contracted at the club until the end of 2026, he is primarily seen in the halves but can also play at lock and doesn't shy away in defence.

Having already achieved so many accolades throughout his short career to date, such as the Under-16s Shaun Johnson shield for Bay of Plenty, he will attempt to lead the Warriors to success on Saturday afternoon at Leichhardt Oval.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle ahead of the Grand Final, Hansen spoke about what it is like to wear the prestigious Warriors journey and how much his family have helped him along his rugby league journey.

"It's great wearing the Warriors jersey because there's a good bunch of buys here and the vibe and everything is amazing," Hansen told Zero Tackle.

"It was great to go back-to-back into the Grand Final and that'd be the dream to get back-to-back premierships, especially for our coach as well.

The second-oldest of four brothers - Dante, Devan and Mason - Tyson has been an avid sportsman since the age of five and spent time playing rugby union, rugby league, touch football, basketball and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Currently travelling more than three hours to get to training sessions for the Warriors, he expressed that he wouldn't be where he is without the help of his family and their sacrifices.

Aiming to pay them back, his ultimate goal is not only to run out onto the NRL field but also share the rugby league field with his younger brother who is a member of the club's academy program.

"They've been massive for me. They drive me up to training all the time - I'm three hours away from our training - and pretty much got me into league since I was five or six," Hansen said.

"They've sacrificed a lot for me to be here and that would mean the world especially for me and my family (to play in the NRL).

"Both my parents make heaps of sacrifices because they both work hard all the time.

"My brothers (are my role models) too. My younger brother has overcome heaps of challenges because he is disabled but he always does all the same things that we do.

"He came up to the Warriors Academy last year and it would just be good to play alongside him if we both make it in the NRL.

"He's a bit of the opposite of me - way faster and better runner than me."