The New Zealand Warriors have announced that they have re-signed three players as they look towards the future.

Ahead of Sunday's match against the Dolphins, they have confirmed that Kalani Going and Tanner Stowers-Smith will remain at the club on development contracts for the 2025 NRL season.

It has also been confirmed that outside back Motu Pasikala has inked a three-year contract with the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Making his NRL debut last season, Going featured in one match for the Warriors but has been a standout performer in the NSW Cup having been named the club's NSW Cup Player of the Year in 2023.

An incredibly talented second-rower, Tanner Stowers-Smith captained the team's SG Ball Cup earlier this season before progressing into the NSW Cup.

However, he still remains eligible for the team's SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup teams next season.

Signing the longest deal out of the trio, Pasikala is an explosive outside back who joined the club with a schoolboy rugby union background, having played for Liston College in Auckland's First XV competition.

Only 18, he has played in the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions this season.

“Kalani and Tanner have again been outstanding for us in the New South Wales Cup this season while Motu is a hugely exciting talent who has come through the pathways teams to establish himself in reserve grade,” said New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden in a statement.

“They're examples of the benefits we're already seeing from our development system.

“Kalani's experience and consistency is critical working alongside the younger players while Tanner and Motu have been taking every opportunity on offer.”