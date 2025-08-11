One of the best free agents without a contract for the 2026 NRL season, New Zealand Warriors playmaker Te Maire Martin, has reportedly decided on his future as he looks to earn more time on the field.

The Kiwi international has been on the fringes of the club's first-grade side this season following the retirement of Shaun Johnson, and has continually found himself starting on the interchange bench rather than in the halves.

Linked with various teams both in the NRL and overseas, as recently as June, The New Zealand Herald is reporting that Martin will remain at the New Zealand Warriors and is set to sign a one-year extension for next season.

Starting in the halves in the past two weeks, Martin unfortunately sustained a concussion over the weekend against the Canterbury Bulldogs within the opening 20 minutes, thus ruling him out for this week.

A former member of the Penrith Panthers, North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos, he will attempt to push his case for selection each week and apply pressure to Chanel Harris-Tavita (if he re-signs) and Luke Metcalfe for the two starting halves spots.

It is understood that one of the main reasons behind his decision is to stay close to his family. However, he is set to take a pay cut.

The pending extension of Martin means that the club have four vacant spots left in their Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season. However, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Tanah Boyd do have options in their contracts, and a decision has yet to be made on their futures.

New Zealand Full Squad and Best 17 for 2026

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Ali Leiataua

4. Adam Pompey

5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

6. Te Maire Martin

7. Luke Metcalf

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Leka Halasima

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Erin Clark

Interchange

14. Samuel Healey

15. Jackson Ford

16. Marata Niukore

17. Morgan Gannon

Rest of squad

18. Taine Tuaupiki

19. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

20. Jacob Laban

21. Freddy Lussick

22. Demitric Vaimauga

23. Motu Pasikala

24. Rocco Berry

25. Tanner Stowers-Smith

26. Jye Linnane

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2026 development list

1. Jett Cleary