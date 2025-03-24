Penrith Panther star forward Scott Sorensen has reportedly found himself linked with an overseas move as he nears the final stages of his rugby league career.

Aged 32, Sorensen has been an instrumental piece to the Panthers success since arriving at the club in 2021 and has gone on to feature in all four of their Grand Final victories against the Rabbitohs, Eels, Broncos and most recently, the Melbourne Storm.

The nephew of former Cronulla Sharks players Kurt and Dane Sorensen, Scot has 124 first-grade appearances over 12 seasons and has played for the Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, and Penrith.

He is also a New Zealand international with four matches to his name having played for them at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) and 2024 Pacific Championships.

As reported by The League Scene, Sorensen found himself linked with Super League outfit St Helens RLFC over the weekend after the club supposedly made initial inquiries into him.

However, these reports have now been dismissed with Love Rugby League since reporting that although his name came up informally among several teams in the Super League competition, the Saints will not be pursuing him at the moment.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time he has been linked with a move away from the foot of the mountains. Before re-signing with the club, he found himself linked to the Newcastle Knights after finding career-best form in 2023.

The surprising reports surrounding his future come as Sorensen and the Panthers prepare to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday night but will be without both fullback Dylan Edwards and halfback Nathan Cleary due to injury.

Contracted until at least the end of 2026, the back-rower is free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

It is highly likely that the next deal he agrees upon will be his final contract, considering his age and recent history with injury as of late.