Less than a day after signing with the Wests Tigers, Samuela Fainu is set to be breached by the NSWRL after a heated altercation with Queensland players following the U19s State of Origin game.

The altercation was also a concern to the Dolphins, who withdrew their offer to sign Samuela and his brother Latu Fainu at the 11th hour.

News Corp revealed on Thursday that the Manly Sea Eagles forward was one of two Blues players that will be on the receiving end of Code of Conduct Breaches over their behaviour while in camp with the NSW side.

It is understood that Samuela Fainu left the team hotel without permission after an incident involving Queensland Maroons players in the early hours of Friday morning- after the U19s Origin clash on Thursday night.

“The players that we select in our under 19s team expect to be treated like elite athletes and that is the way they are treated but with that comes an expectation that they behave like elite athletes as well,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said via News Corp.

“We're working through a couple of reports at the moment that suggest that the behaviour of some of the people in the groups didn't meet our expectation.

“That is really disappointing from our point of view and it is not something we can tolerate. There will at least two code of conduct breaches that will be issued by the end of the week in relation to the reports we have received.”

Fainu, who was awarded the U19s NSW captaincy, was involved in an incident during the game with Ben Te Kura, a rising star in the Broncos ranks after he put a shot on his brother, Latu. However, it is unknown whether Te Kura was one of the Queensland players involved in the incident at the hotel.

This isn't the first time Fainu has been surrounded by controversy as he was involved in an altercation with Tigers five-eighth Brandon Wakeham earlier this season.

News Corp also revealed that Samuela had been subject to abuse by a high-profile Canberra Raiders player and his agent Mario Tartak told the publication that he has been subject to constant abuse regarding his brother Manase during the Origin game and on several occasions.

“It's almost at he bullying stage with the comments about his brother and his family,” Tartak said.

“Unfortunately it is part of his life now. He's young bloke and he is copping it. For a 19-year-old kid, absolutely the NRL should intervene.

“You're talking about the mental health of a kid. You're talking about someone's family, they're saying things like do you have knife on you on the field.”

“I get they are professional rugby league players but this is something every personal,” Tartak added.

“All of a sudden this guy is the villain. It is not sledging - this is abuse.”