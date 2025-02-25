The NRL pre-season has now drawn to a close. The Broncos were crowned back-to-back Pre-Season Tournament champions and will celebrate with $100,000.

Over the past three weekends, we saw some super tries, rule tweaks tested to varying degrees of success, and some shocking results.

Yes, they are - everybody say it with me, "only trial games" but no one wants to see their almost full strength team routed by Jersey Flegg opposition.

Below are 20 thoughts from the trials:

1. If I'm a fan of the Roosters, I am very nervous about the upcoming season. New halfback Chad Townsend looked horribly out of depth, while the lack of go forward in the middle against the Knights has many re-evaluating their pre-season ladder predictions. Yes, yes, only a trial, etc, but the tri-colours were absolutely awful on Sunday afternoon despite naming a near full-strength side.

2. On the other side of the equation, I feel many of us (guilty!) may have underestimated the Knights. That left edge looked lethal, while Fletcher Sharpe looked right at home in the halves. I have a feeling that Newcastle may be feeding us some crow in the early rounds.

3. The Dragons were the other side who sent, as much as possible in a pre-season game, a message of sorts. Again, it was the ledge edge of Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes and Sione Finau who feasted. I honestly thought they'd struggle for points but their new recruits look dedicated to proving me wrong.

4. Scenes on Saturday afternoon played out exactly how I believed they would when Lewis Dodd was retroactively sin binned due to a failed concussion. The tackle, which should have been a sin bin from the get-go, saw Sione Finau fail an HIA many minutes after the incident. Souths were reduced to 12 men over the half time break, when the failed HIA was confirmed. My issue here? It should have been a sin bin right away and the HIA was only ordered due to Finau falling over due to heat stroke.

5. The other two rule "tweaks" proved to be well received. The roll ball changeover will frustrate fans early on but players will soon learn. Players have been coached to roll the ball back with their foot since the under 6s. The "common sense" approach to obstructions will cause arguments but ultimately looked like an early win. Come back to me in Round Five, but so far so good.

6. The Storm recently re-signed Ryan Papenhuyzen to a new, one-year deal. At the time I believed it was to hedge their bets on Sualauvi Faalogo. I'm starting to think it was a safe move, though, after yet another injury layoff for the Storm superstar number one. He missed the trial and looks set to miss Round One due to multiple leg injuries. The Storm seem to be playing the wait-and-see game, for good reason. Here's hoping he can be back to 100% fitness ASAP.

7. Earlier, I predicted that the Titans would score a huge amount of points in 2025 whilst also conceding just as many or more. Everything I've seen from the trials has me doubling down on this! They look as though they can tear any side to shreds, at any time. They also look like they'll be clutching at air more often than not. The Titans are the competition's entertainers in 2025. Screenshot this!

8. I'm a fan of the Pre-Season Challenge, to a point. Giving teams something to play for has been a big plus. I just can't cop that the winner of a two game "tournament" wins $100,000 when the Minor Premiers bank only $200,000. For the record, the Minor Premiership prize money should be higher.

9. Vegas last year originally felt like a PR ploy. Almost annoying for teams involved. The huge success has lead to teams, and fans of said teams, making it an event in 2025. The Dragons have pitched their presence next year, showing how last year's success has changed peoples minds. A huge win for all involved if this week's games are anything like last years.

10. I'm a sucker for a full, smaller stadium. Kayo Stadium looked absolutely incredible on Saturday night. I know it's not always easy for teams or broadcasters to set up in smaller stadiums, but it was great to see a game played out of Casey Fields also.

11. I'm not blaming anyone, specifically, but whoever made the decision to charge those ridiculous prices for a trial match at Leichhardt Oval ... you're an enemy of rugby league! $20 for a trial, even a doubleheader, tops!

12. Ultimately no harm was done by the delay in last week's Souths vs Manly trial but I'm still shocked that the NRL don't have protocols in place to check this. The day before, surely there's a call; "refs? Check. Ball boys/girls organised? Sweet. Paramedics?" Hopefully just an oversight based on the trial but the fact it happened last season with the NRLW is a worry.

13. The NRL were very quick to, rightfully, parade their record revenues and massive profits from last year. Well done to all involved. They must have saved a bundle by not running that promised end of year review of the Football Department. If they had, we wouldn't have to endure Graham Annesley for another season.

14. I really hope we see some NRL coaches take some punts early on with their selections. Tom Duffy and Jack Cole look like future stars for their clubs. I hope Duffy gets a crack for the Cowboys, while Cole seems to be the consensus favourite within the Panthers fan base to take over from the departed Jarome Luai.

15. I'd almost forgotten re David Fifita's backflip on the Roosters last year. Boy could they use his size now. Despite denials, the rumours of Spencer Leniu regretting his move to Bondi won't go away. Lindsay Collins had a brilliant 2024 season but he will have to carry that middle early on. Big ask.

16. Bit off topic but how good was it to see Aaron Woods featured so heavily in the US? He was on WWE Raw, which is broadcast worldwide on Netflix. It's easy to forget just how big a star Woods was at one point. Great exposure for the game.

17. The Broncos removing Kevin Walters may prove to be a masterstroke. Michael Maguire is the perfect, no nonsense, coach and he looks to have the Broncos firing. They did win the Pre-Season Challenge last year, and miss the eight, but this is a very different set up.

18. Like everyone in the NRL community, I'm heartbroken over the injury suffered by Kieran Foran. I honestly worried we may have seen the last of him, with a potential pec tear set to rule him out for the season. "Luckily" it was only the bicep and he looks set to return around a third of the way through the season.

19. James Schiller is going to prove a handy pickup for the Knights. I was shocked when he was dropped by the Raiders last year. He's way too good for NSW Cup and was playing well in an up and down Canberra side. He looked like a monster on the wing during that second trial. Great get!

20. Have South Sydney fans been practicing black magic, or did they just sell their collective soul for all those Prelim appearances? I didn't think last year's injury crisis could be topped, but the way 2025 has started, it's going to be close. Awful news all around.