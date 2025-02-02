Triple M's NRL coverage will have a fresh voice in 2025, with Nathan Hindmarsh stepping in to replace long-time commentator Ryan Girdler.

Girdler, who has been part of Triple M's rugby league coverage since the network began calling games in 2012, has stepped away for personal reasons.

The former Kangaroo is prioritising family commitments, including supporting his wife and travelling overseas while his father-in-law battles health issues.

“It's been an amazing journey at Triple M working alongside some great and very talented people,” Girdler said.

“I'll miss it but at the moment I have other things to do and I could be away for an extended period.”

Hindmarsh will take over Girdler's role on the Saturday Scrum and match coverage, joining Tony Squires and Wade Graham in the Triple M lineup.

Known for his self-deprecating humour and laid-back personality, the Parramatta legend is looking forward to the challenge of live radio.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Hindmarsh said.

“It'll be fun in what's going to be a great season.

“I'm a bit nervous but it's probably a little more relaxed than TV without the camera in your face. Hopefully not too relaxed in case I say something I probably shouldn't say.”

Triple M's head of sport, Ewan Giles, fully backed Girdler's decision and expressed gratitude for his contributions.

“We fully support Girds and his decision to put his family first in 2025,” Giles said.

“I want to thank him for everything he has done for Triple M NRL and we wish him well for the next stage of his life. He is and will always be a member of the Triple M NRL team.”

The network is confident that Hindmarsh will bring his signature energy and insight to the role.

“I can't wait to hear what Hindy will bring to Triple M NRL this season,” Giles said.

“Not only a great player, but an even greater character.”

Triple M's revamped commentary team will be heading to Las Vegas for the 2025 NRL season openers, kicking off a fresh era for the station's coverage.