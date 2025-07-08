It seems we are one step closer to welcoming the newest coach of Australia, with reports indicating Kevin Walters could be the man to replace Mal Meninga in the Kangaroos coaching box.\r\n\r\nThe news comes after Meninga called for Cameron Smith to be announced as the next coach of Australia, however it seems Walters' experience will prove dividends in his search for his next coaching role.\r\n\r\nWayne Bennett was said to be the preferred option for the Kangaroos, but due to his current coaching role with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the ARLC were reportedly unsure about allowing a breach of rules to accommodate the move.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_125932" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 25: Broncos coach Kevin Walters looks dejected as he speaks at a press conference after the round 24 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium, on August 25, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBennett may still have his way, however, with the commission due to meet on Wednesday where expected to discuss the Australia coaching role, in particular the merits of changing a longstanding rule which prevents club coaches taking charge of the national side.\r\n\r\nThe unlikeliness of any changes around the rule will then invite Walters into the mix, earning him his first coaching role since being sacked by the Brisbane Broncos in 2024.\r\n\r\nWhile Smith's experience as an NRL player and QLD Maroons assistant is set to be a factor in Australia's decision-making process, Walters' runs on the board in the coaches box is reportedly what will win the panel over in the coming days.