What a weekend of rugby league! The Tigers caused the biggest boilover in recent memory as they toppled the Panthers.

For the first time in many, many weeks we have a new number one here in the Power Rankings. Spoiler, the Tigers have also moved off the foot of the rankings for the first time in months.

Where does your team land after a magnificent Round 9 of rugby league?:

1. South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

It's official - we have new title favourites. The Bunnies bounced the table topping Broncos with ease. The 32-6 score-line was a more than fair representation of the game.

Latrell Mitchell was untouchable while Campbell Graham crossed for a hatty. The Souths centre absolutely has to feature in the Origin opener, possibly beside the aforementioned Mitchell.

Tevita Tatola was massive on return with 192 metres. His fellow middle man Tom Burgess was equally as damaging with 188 metres off the bench. Taane Milne is having a wow of a season.

2. Brisbane Broncos (1)

An undermanned Broncos were dealt a harsh reality check on Friday night by the Bunnies. Sans Mam and Haas they were a world off matching the visiting red and green.

Jesse Arthars crossed in the 11th minute but unfortunately for the majority of the 40,000 in attendance that was all she wrote for the home side.

They'll welcome back two linchpin players for Magic Round but they were dire against fellow title contenders.

3. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks are huge movers here on the back of one of the most dominant victories of the season. Nicho Hynes was 10/10 on the night and is within striking distance of the Dally M lead despite missing three weeks.

Siosifa Talakai and Ronaldo Mulitalo were lethal on the left edge. Sione Katoa and Jesse Ramien boss crossed for tries on the right. They gave the Cowboys no respite at all.

This was the performance the Sharks needed to calm fans nerves after the Warriors debacle. They sit second as they head into the battle of the Fins at Magic Round.

4. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm sat back and enjoyed the horrible weather conditions from their couch via the bye.

They will headline Magic Round in a mouth watering contest against the Bunnies on Saturday night. They're close to full strength and well rested for the Finals preview.

With Munster, Grant, Welch and Coates in the side, Queensland fans are likely to support the unofficial fifth QLD side in big numbers. This will be fun.

5. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors are very lucky not to fall further here on the back of being held scoreless but were aided by results around them, and a recent run of good form.

They were largely toothless in attack in horror conditions. To concede only 14 points against the Roosters is admirable but they never looked likely in attack.

A huge task awaits at Magic Round as the Warriors face a Panthers side hellbent on bouncing back after two losses on the trot.

6. The Dolphins (2)

The Dolphins, for the second straight week, fell behind in a big way. They were able to run down the Titans last week but fell just short against the Raiders, albeit in very unlucky circumstances.

An all time horrible officiating missed call cost them a chance at victory but you could argue the Phins were lucky to be back in this game considering their start.

Connelly Lemuelu and Euan Aitken both continue their brilliant 2023. Kodi Nikorima has really grown into the dominant half role.

7. Penrith Panthers (6)

Penrith lost a second game in a row and fall to seventh both here and on the NRL ladder. I cannot remember the last time that happened.

The loss came in awful conditions but Panthers fans will still feel as though they should have beaten the lowly Tigers.

Plenty of people are writing the Panthers off. I'm not one of them. The loss, by four points, was double the margin of their previously biggest loss of 2023. They're still the best defensive side in the competition.

8. Sydney Roosters (9)

The Roosters overcame Water World type weather conditions to post a very important win across the ditch. The fact they held the Warriors scoreless was icing on the cake.

James Tedesco was damaging despite the wet weather. Joey Manu looks at home in the six and should fill the role in the short to medium term.

Nat Butcher put his name back into the Origin discussion with a big effort. Jaxson Paulo has proven a magnificent pickup on the wing.

9. Parramatta Eels (10)

If not for the Sharks destruction of the Cowboys, then Parra would have been the performers of the round. Truthfully the 43 points they scored could have been 60+.

Gutherson, Moses and Brown were all near flawless. Moses had spiders on him. Every time he ran he broke the line. Overall the Eels would run up 13 line-breaks although it felt like 20.

Junior Paulo was a monster on the night as too were Makahesi Makatoa and J'Maine Hopgood. The Eels won every battle across the park.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Oh no. This was very much the performance that Manly fans were worried about. Sans Tom Trbojevic on the field they offered very little in terms of attack.

Taniela Paseka is quickly becoming one of the game's most damaging middle running forwards. Unfortunately he just wasn't given enough support in the forwards.

Manly face a huge test on Friday night when they "host" the Broncos at Magic Round. Turbo should be back but they face an uphill task to return to winning ways.

11. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans bounced back from their horror loss to the Dolphins last weekend with their best performance of the season. They traveled to Brookvale to convincingly top the Sea Eagles.

David Fifita was at his menacing best out wide. He will almost certainly return to the QLD set up on the back of a brilliant season to date. He'll surely be joined by teammate Moeaki Fotuaika, who is near impossible to contain.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira is quickly emerging as a try scoring freak. Jayden Campbell was brilliant once called upon due to an injury to AJ Brimson.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Bulldogs recorded a brilliant win in the Sunday afternoon sunshine despite being down a huge number of troops. It wasn't their best win of the season but was undoubtedly their bravest.

Jake Averillo burned the Dragons twice on the edge to run for 241 metres and two length of the field tries. Braidon Burns was equally as damaging.

Corey Waddell, ridiculous sin bin aside, was also magnificent on the day. I'm not sure the Burton/Reynolds halves partnership is the way forward despite the win.

13. Canberra Raiders (14)

The Raiders returned from the bye, and a tough week off-field, to record a win against the Dolphins. Ok they were lucky late on but were the better side on the day.

Jack Wighton overcame a week in the headlines to put forth a man of the match performance. Sebastian Kris is quickly making the fullback role his own.

The Tapine, Papalii, Horsburgh middle is one that will win more battles than not. Matt Timoko is a metre making machine out wide. Jamal Fogarty was the hero with the Golden Point field goal.

14. Newcastle Knights (11)

The Knights were lucky to escape 43-12 losers on Friday night. That may sound ridiculous considering the score-line but Newcastle very well could have copped 60+.

Conceding 13 line-breaks and missing 61 tackles will give Adam O'Brien Knightmares (not a typo) during their bye week.

Newcastle have been very good in 2023 and were close to beating the Panthers last weekend. They were awful on Friday evening, and that is putting it nicely.

15. Wests Tigers (17)

The Tigers recorded their first win for 2023, and what a win it was. The upset victory came over the back to back defending Premiers and western Sydney rivals the Panthers.

Luke Brooks played a perfect hand in shocking conditions. David Klemmer and Alex Twal was monsters up the middle. They broke down the Penrith middles.

Tigers fans deserved this and I hope they celebrated big time. They head into a very winnable contest against the Dragons at Magic Round.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

This Dragons side is just so ordinary. Despite being heavy favourites, at home, against a severely depleted Bulldogs outfit, they still found a way to let their fans down.

Toby Couchman overcame last week's vital dropped ball to score his first try in the top grade. Zac Lomax ran for a team high 182 metres but was very underwhelming.

Lawrie, De Belin and Kerr should be excused from running laps at training after huge efforts. The rest of the forward pack just didn't aim up.

17. North Queensland Cowboys (13)

The Cowboys were embarrassed on Thursday night in the Shire. As good as the Sharks were, and they were very good, the Cowboys were equally terrible.

Chad Townsend was battered by his old side and made way early. He had ice on his leg but surely the hook was coming regardless.

Their big name forwards were reduced to spectators while Holmes and Hiku were blunted. Tom Dearden was the only Cowboy's player within the top 15 players on the night.