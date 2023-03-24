Anthony Griffin is all but believed to be on the way out at the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the club set to start the process of interviewing new coaches immediately.

Griffin has struggled during his time at the Dragons, and while he had a club option taken up in his contract before a ball had been kicked last year to remain at the joint-venture in 2023, it appears the chance of a new contract being sent his way is slim to none.

Various reports suggest Griffin will actively need to reapply to the club in an effort to keep his job - something it would appear unlikely he will do.

The Dragons could yet enjoy a form turnaround this year, but their last ten minutes against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend indicate the Red V are still a long way away from being a competitive force in the NRL, despite a strong Round 2 (their first game of the year after a Round 1 bye) win over the Gold Coast Titans.

While it has been widely reported that the front-runners for Griffin's job will be a trio of former players in Ben Hornby, Dean Young and Jason Ryles, who is rated as the NRL's next coach in waiting after Cameron Ciraldo finally accepted a top job this year, it's Des Hasler's name who has been added to the list that could come as the most surprise.

Fox Sports are suggesting that Hasler, who was sacked by the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of 2022, could land on his feet at the Dragons in 2024.

It's unknown if the Dragons have already reached out to Hasler's management, however, it's believed the veteran coach isn't done at the top yet after his turfing from the Northern Beaches.

He has been replaced by Anthony Seibold, who has the Sea Eagles firing to start the new year, while his assistant Shane Flanagan, who has already spent two stints at the Dragons as an assistant coach and later a recruitment consultant, could be another option the Red V will target in their search for the club's next head coach.

The Dragons have played finals football just twice since Wayne Bennett left at the end of 2011, with Steve Price and Paul McGregor not able to work out as head coaches prior to Griffin's arrival at the start of the 2021 season.