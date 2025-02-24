NSW Waratahs and Wallabies star youngster Tane Edmed has addressed rumours linking him with a code-switch to the NRL as he remains uncontracted beyond the conclusion of this current season.

An exciting playmaker in the Super Rugby competition for the Waratahs, Edmed went on to make his Wallabies debut against Ireland last year and is the son of former Balmain Tigers hardman Steve Edmed (who played 159 matches for the club

Continuously linked with a move to the NRL for some time, Edmed is regarded as one of the best young fly-half in rugby union and could potentially become the latest Wallabies star to jump ship, having been linked with a return to the code ever since he departed the Wests Tigers over five years ago.

This comes as Carter Gordon (eight Tests), Mark Nawaqanitawase (11 Tests), Moses Leo (North Harbour and Rugby 7s Gold medallist) and Tyrone Thompson (Cheifs and All Blacks XV) will all play their first entire season of rugby league in 2025 with their respective teams.

RELATED >> Max Jorgensen speaks out on NRL links

Only 24, the off-contract Edmed revealed that he hasn't shut down a potential code switch in the future but is likely to stay in the 15-man code for the next few years with the Ashes series and Rugby World Cup (RWC) coming up shortly.

"At the moment, I'm happy in Union. There's obviously a lot of exciting things coming up in Union in the next three years so I'm super invested," Edmed said.

"I want to do as well as I can there but never say never.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel in two years time, three years time. I'm not going to shut it down but at the moment I'm extremely happy in rugby and what's hopefully to come."

No stranger to rugby league, Edmed was previously contracted to the Wests Tigers and appeared in the SG Ball Cup competition for the Balmain Tigers.

This saw him play against several future NRL superstars, including premiership-winners Charlie Staines, Stephen Crichton, Matt Burton, and Spencer Leniu.

However, the Tigers only saw him as a dummy-half and didn't allow him to play in the halves - a position he fancied. This dilemma led to his exit from the club and code to sign with Rugby Australia and later the NSW Waratahs.

"I was contracted by the Tigers when I was 18 just to a little development deal and then made Aussie Barbarians for rugby and kind of got out of (rugby) league and they were happy for me to go," Edmed added.

"They say me as more of a hooker rather than a five-eighth and then just went to RA [Rugby Australia] on a Sevens and U20s academy deal and just progressed with Eastwood and then the Waratahs."