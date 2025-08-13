Zane Timmins, the nephew of NRL icon Shaun Timmins, has inked his maiden NRL contract as he looks to make his first-grade debut in the coming seasons.

Currently playing for the Illawarra Steelers in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup after captaining the team's Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup side, Timmins has agreed to a multi-year contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The young centre will be on a train-and-trial contract for the 2027 and 2028 NRL seasons before progressing to the club's development list the following year in 2029.

A talented prospect, Timmins will look to follow in his uncle's footsteps in the coming seasons, becoming the latest member of his family to play in the NRL.

His uncle, Shaun Timmins, spent 13 seasons in the NRL for the Illawarra Steelers and St George Illawarra Dragons, in which he made 210 appearances and scored 243 points.

During his playing career, he also represented the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos on nine separate occasions.