Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase has reportedly delayed any negotiations with the club over a contract extension until the end of the season.\r\n\r\nThe news comes with the lingering doubt that the outside back may head back to rugby union for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which is to be held down under.\r\n\r\nNawaqanitawase switched from his Rugby Australia contract after representing the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and has since become a walk-up starter for Trent Robinson's side.\r\n\r\nAble to play centre or wing, there is no doubt the Roosters want to retain the code-hopping star beyond the end of his current contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nLosing him to another rugby league club is not the concern though, with the Roosters in danger of losing him back to the 15-man game.\r\n\r\nIt's something Nawaqanitawase has admitted publically that he is open to.\r\n\r\n\u201cAbsolutely though, that world cup is there, and it is on home soil. That's why I signed for two years in the first place and that is something I will have to consider," he told The Sydney Morning Herald in June.\r\n\r\nNews Corp's Phil Rothfield is now reporting the Roosters have told him Nawaqanitawase will not entertain any ideas of his future until at least the end of the season.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe is off contract at the end of next year so come November he's free to talk to rival clubs," Rothfield said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI've spoken to his manager, I've spoken to Nick Politis. The Roosters want to sit down and have talks with him but (Nawaqanitawase) and his agent have said let's just let the season play out and don't want to do any negotiations right now.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat I'm hearing from very, very good sources in Australian rugby is that they've desperate to get him back for the World Cup in 2027."\r\n\r\nThe outside back might be in the sights of Rugby Australia as the World Cup looms, but he may not be the only rugby league player.\r\n\r\nRugby union have previously expressed their desire to secure talent from the 13-man game, and while they could only manage the signing of Joseph Suaalii prior to the British and Irish Lions tour this year, there could be more to come with the lure of one of the biggest sporting events in the world being held down under a major drawcard.