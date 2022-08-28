Just days after it was revealed that they were considering a tilt at a contract offer for Ben Hunt, the Bulldogs have reportedly entered the game’s other massive contract saga with an approach to Cameron Munster.

The Sun-Herald has reported that ‘a third party’ has approached Munster on behalf of the Belmore club to gauge his interest in a move to Sydney. Munster has forwarded the approach to his management, led by Braith Anasta, who will no doubt address the issue on Fox Sports this week.

This follows reports the Gold Coast Titans would join the Dolphins and Storm in the race for Munster’s signature.

The Herald reports that a bidding war would deter the Dogs from entering the fray – but if Munster is even remotely serious about joining them, club officials are confident they could put a competitive offer together.

As it stands the Storm have recently upgraded their offer to retain the star five-eighth as part of a delicate salary cap balancing act, but that is reported to still be well short of what the Dolphins could offer.

The Bulldogs will already welcome Viliame Kikau and dummy-half Reed Mahoney for next season, as well as coach Cameron Ciraldo.

The news comes just two days after Phil Gould confirmed he had met with St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt, mired in a contract situation of his own.

Though not officially named, it’s believed the third party that approached Munster could be Craig Laundy, who played an important role in securing the services of Matt Burton from Penrith.