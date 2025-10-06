Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster has been sensationally linked to a move to rugby union.

It comes with Rugby 360 circling several NRL stars - potentially as many as ten - ahead of their launch at the end of 2026, and the Rugby World Cup to follow in 2027.

While Rugby Australia have already tried and failed to raid the NRL ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, and then the World Cup in 2027 (they managed to land the signature of Joseph Suaalii from the Sydney Roosters, but no other key names), R360 may give them a new way into the NRL.

The Saudi Arabian-backed rugby union competition will be in a position to pay marquee players up to $2 million per season, and have committed to releasing players for international matches, including the World Cup, which is one of the biggest anywhere in world sport.

The likes of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Kalyn Ponga, Zac Lomax and Jye Gray are believed to already be in discussions with the code, while Payne Haas' management is set to sit down with the new 15-man competition this week.

Munster is the latest name to arrive on the hit list, with News Corp reporting he has fielded "preliminary interest from a third-party associate with Australian rugby links".

It's understood that no formal offer has been made.

Munster, who is on contract with the Storm until the end of 2027, is set to be released if he wants to explore his options with the Perth Bears when they enter the competition in 2027.

The five-eighth could be a major marquee target for the NRL's 17th club, who may also now need to contend with rugby union if they want to land the Queensland Maroons State of Origin captain.

Munster's agent Braith Anasta confirmed Munster would be open to the Perth Bears, but has yet to be approached by the rugby union competition.

"We haven't been formally contacted by R360, but we have heard murmurs. Yes, there could be some interest in him," Anasta said.

"Right now, Cameron is open to the Perth Bears.

"I know the Perth Bears are interested in him. They are open to signing him."

Munster has never played rugby union, but the prospect of playing in a World Cup for the Wallabies could be enticing to him.

Over the weekend, Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp told the publication they would do everything in their power to keep Munster.

"If he wants to have that conversation, then I'm not going to be unreasonable," Tripp said.

"He owes nothing to the club. The club owes him everything. He's a life member. He's been in the club for 11-12 years.

"It would be pretty rude of me to hold him back from going and getting a big payday if that's what he wants to chase."

The issue for the Storm is that re-signing Munster would likely cost them youngster Jonah Pezet, who has the potential to be the club's halfback for the next decade.

It's likely the only reason they are open to Munster leaving for Perth, but whether they'd consider an early release for the Wallabies and R360 or not remains to be seen.

The NRL have made it clear it will not tolerate players jumping away from locked-in contracts to sign with the breakaway rugby union competition, but has yet to formally announce what sanctions, if any, will await players and agents who do so.