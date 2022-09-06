Though initial reports drew plenty of scepticism at the time, in-demand Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has confirmed that future Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall sent him a text message to gauge his interest in a possible move to the Concord club.

Munster’s future has been the subject of constant speculation in recent weeks as he fails to come to an agreement with Melbourne. There are a host of clubs circling, ready to make an offer come November 1 including the Dolphins, Titans and Bulldogs, but Munster confirmed the Tigers had also touched base.

“I’m pretty close to Benji and I know he’s on the coaching staff (at the Tigers),” Munster told the Daily Telegraph.

“He messaged me and asked whether I’d be interested – no money was mentioned or how long the deal was.

“He just asked whether I’d give Wests Tigers a chance to come to the party. Benji did reach out, but it wasn’t like ‘this is what we’d offer you – would you come?’

“Benji saw something in me. He expressed interest, and asked whether they’d be a club I’d go to. Benji and I get on like a house on fire, there’s mutual respect. He’s obviously done a lot in the game and he’s trying to change the club, to get back to the old days when he was playing.”

So what did Munster say to Marshall about the possibility of a partnership?

“I said ‘look mate, I’ll have a think about it’. It wasn’t like I said ‘show me the money’.”

Despite some of the big numbers being bandied about regarding his future, Munster says that money isn’t motivating his decision whatsoever. With a young family and a partner who is also from Queensland, he says their future is now his primary concern.

“(This decision) will be about where I can play my best footy and doing what is best for my family. That’s all it is. It’s not about money.”

“It’s about what my partner wants, it’s not about me anymore. It’s about helping her out if do want to have more kids. We’re weighing up the best fit for myself, but as a family as well.”

“I’ve put everything on the backburner at the moment. The last couple of weeks have been pretty heated negotiation-wise. I felt like it crept into my game a little bit.”