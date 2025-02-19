Off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Cronulla Sharks hooker Jayden Berrell has reportedly caught the attention of a host of rival NRL teams as he nears the end of his current deal.

After a standout career in the QLD Cup, which saw him named the competition's Player of the Year, Berrell joined the Sharks in 2022 but would wait 30 months before earning his NRL debut.

The 2023 Player of the Year for the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup, the dummy-half made his long-awaited first-grade debut in Round 21 last season against the North Queensland Cowboys and played a further two matches.

Only contracted for the remainder of this season, Wide World of Sports reports that Berrell has caught the attention of several rival teams keen on luring him away from the Shire.

It is unknown if the hooker would be interested in making the move away from Cronulla if granted the opportunity, especially considering that he sees himself as a mentor of the younger players in the squad.

“While I'm still keen to test myself at an NRL level and will be ready when I get an opportunity, I've taken on a role of helping to mentor some of the younger boys coming through at the Jets and the Sharks development system and I'm enjoying that as well," he has said previously.