The Brisbane Broncos have received mixed news from the match review committee (MRC) as they charge towards their first premiership since 2006.\r\n\r\nAlthough he has a good track record, Patrick Carrigan has been charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on Morgan Smithies, meaning he faces a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea.\r\n\r\nThis means he will be unavailable to play in the preliminary final in two weeks' time against either the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs or Penrith Panthers but is free to play in the 2025 NRL Grand Final if Brisbane were to make it.\r\n\r\nIt could also be increased to two matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary on Tuesday evening.\r\n\r\nWhile Carrigan has been suspended, teammate Reece Walsh has been cleared for a headbutt on Hudson Young, which sent him to the sin-bin.\r\n\r\nThe Broncos' fullback has been charged with a Grade 1 Striking charge and will only need to pay a fine of $3000 meaning he will be available for the next match\r\n\r\n"It doesn't matter what I think about it," Raiders coach Stuart said during his post-match press conference when asked about the Reece Walsh headbutt.\r\n\r\n"They have set a precedent now. You're allowed to headbutt."\r\n\r\nZac Hosking has also been charged with dangerous contact but only faces a $1000-1500 fine.