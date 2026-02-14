The NRL's match review committee have dished out just a single charge from Saturday's pre-season challenge action, despite four players being placed on report by on-field officials during the course of the four-game slate.

Canterbury Bulldogs prop Josh Curran is the only player facing a sanction from the MRC after being pinged for dangerous contact on Newcastle Knights second-rower Jermaine McEwen in the 46th minute of their game in Newcastle.

The Bulldogs, who won the fixture to nil, will not be without Curran in Las Vegas where they will clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons though, given Curran has only been slapped with a Grade 1 charge.

It's the forwards second charge on his rolling 12-month record, meaning he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

The other players placed on report throughout the course of Saturday were Curran's Bulldogs' teammate Jaeman Salmon, young Wests Tigers outside back Heamasi Makasini, and South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Sean Keppie.

Makasini was reported for a late tackle, Salmon for a high tackle, and Keppie for a high tackle, however, the trio have all avoided charges from the MRC.

Curran will have until midday (AEDT) on Monday to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea or fight at the judiciary.