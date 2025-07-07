The NRL's match review committee have confirmed Matt Lodge will not face any sanction for what was viewed by fans as a hip drop tackle on Sunday afternoon.\r\n\r\nThe forward appeared to land on the back of South Sydney Rabbitohs club debutant Brandon Smith's legs in the closing stages of the game.\r\n\r\nSmith is now facing a long stint on the sidelines after what was his first game back from an ACL injury, and his season could well be close to over with the Rabbitohs currently looking unlikely to make the finals.\r\n\r\nLodge wasn't penalised on field, but the expectation was the MRC may have picked up something - they haven't though, with Lodge cleared to continue playing in Manly's next game.\r\n\r\nBrandon Smith for his part took to social media to clarify he wasn't blaming Lodge for the incident, and believed his opposition forward didn't do anything wrong.\r\n\r\nElsewhere, Luke Brooks and Jai Arrow were both put on report in the same game, but neither have been charged for their offences.\r\n\r\nNo players were reported or charged out of the day's earlier game as the Wests Tigers caused a dramatic upset without Apisai Koroisau or Jarome Luai against the Sydney Roosters.