The NRL's Match Review Committee has made its call on a group of NRL stars in Saturday night's action.

In Jason Taumalolo's 300th NRL game for the North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers star Moses Leota was booked for a grade 1 contrary conduct charge in the first minute of the contest. He was slapped with a $1000 fine, although if Leota fights the charge and loses at the panel, it will be bumped up to $1500.

Later in the match, Cowboys backrowers Heilum Luki was placed on report for a grade 1 careless high tackle in the 36th minute. The 25-year-old was handed a $1000 fine and, similar to Leota, will be bumped up to $1500 if he is unsuccessful at the hearing.

Manly enforcer Taniela Paseka caught Storm half Tyran Wishart high, and was placed on report where he was given a $1000 fine. If Paseka wants to fight the charge, it will also be increased to $1500.

Paseka's teammate Joey Walsh escaped a charge for his actions on Storm forward Ativalu Lisati, where he fell awkwardly, injuring his ankle and forcing him off the field.

On further review, the match was stopped in the next set and Walsh was placed in the sin bin for a hip-drop tackle, with fears Lisati will be out for a lengthy amount of time with a suspected syndesmosis injury.

Manly coach Kieran Foran will breathe a sigh of relief, given his consistently reliable five-eighth Luke Brooks went down with a suspected ACL injury on Saturday, and hadn't missed a single game since making the switch to the Northern Beaches over two years ago.

With Brooks sidelined and Walsh handed a suspension, it would have tested the Sea Eagles' depth massively. Although it won't come to that with Walsh escaping a review and set to be named in the five-eighth jersey to cover for Brooks.