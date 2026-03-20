MRC charge Raiders props, Bulldogs halfback with suspension looming

The NRL's match review committee have dished out charges for Canberra props Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine, as well as Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Galvin from Thursday night's Round 3 opener.

Of the trio, Papalii, who was in the bin, will face a suspension, while Tapine and Galvin can escape with fines out of the game, which saw the Bulldogs notch a low-scoring win in miserable conditions.

Coming in the 17th minute of the game, the tackle from Papalii - on Bulldogs prop Sam Hughes - saw Corey Horsburgh go low, and Papalii go high.

Papalii's left arm then made what was deemed at the time to be direct, forceful contact with Hughes above the jaw line, and Papalii was given his marching orders by referee Adam Gee.

The match review committee have now backed that version of events, slapping Papalii with a Grade 2 charge which will see him facing a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he is found guilty at the judiciary panel.

It will mean Papalii misses his second game in three weeks if he accepts the early guilty plea or is found guilty after missing last weekend's heavy loss to the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland under the NRL's concussion protocols.

Tapine was pinged for a high tackle just a minute later on Bulldogs forward Harry Hayes, but will only face a Grade 1 charge, enabling him to escape with a $1000 sanction, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Galvin, who is also on a first offence, faces the same sanctions for dangerous contact, with a 50th-minute offence against Hudson Young picked up by the match review committee, despite not being placed on report at the time.

All three players have until Saturday midday (AEDT) to determine their pleas.