The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged Melbourne Storm back-rower Eliesa Katoa after he was sin-binned for a high tackle on opposing fullback Tristan Sailor on Thursday night.

Placed on report by referee Todd Smith, the MRC has decided to charge Katoa with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle. However, the forward, who is having an incredible season in Storm colours, has escaped with a fine.

The fine will see him pay $1,800 if he accepts an early guilty plea but could be increased to $2,500 if he decides to contest the charge at the Judiciary and is found guilty.

Before being cleared of a potential suspension, there were fears that he could be suspended due to his MRC record, and the tackle seemed to look worse than that of Felise Kaufusi's one last week, which saw him face three matches on the sidelines.

“Do you think Katoa has got a problem because of the level of force?” commentator Andrew Voss said on Fox League.

“I know we are all a little confused, and we had the situation with Kaufusi last week, where the on-ground officials and the Bunker and the match review committee had medium force, but when he got to the judiciary, it was low.

“I think that was a stronger tackle than Kaufusi's.”