The form and bargaining nous of veteran Cronulla playmaker Matt Moylan has been rewarded, with reports suggesting that the former Panther has agreed to terms on an extension with the Shire side.

The 31-year-old and his management have been in back-and-forth negotiations with Sharks powerbrokers across the past few months due to common ground on a contract length failing to be found.

Though still the damp hand of Cronulla's halves pairing, Moylan's efforts to turn back time and prove that age is just a number has seen him earn a contract which will keep him on Captain Cook Drive until the cessation of 2024.

With Moylan rekindling the form that saw him labelled as a wunderkind whilst plying his trade the feet of the Blue Mountains, News Corp has claimed that the five-eighth's demands for a two-year deal have been met by the brass at Shark Park.

Alongside integral import Nicho Hynes, the former Origin representative has carved smiles on the faces of Sharks backers everywhere and piqued the intrigue of all league fans after re-birthing his running game following a litany of injury setbacks.

Having been hampered with multiple soft tissue injuries across the course of his 2021 campaign, Moylan's commitment to change in both his training and dietary regimen has born fruit throughout 2022.

While the finances of this latest agreement are not yet known, the one-time Kangaroo is set to earn within the vicinity of $350,000 for his deeds this season.

After steering the sodden Sharks to a 18-6 win over the battling Bulldogs at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, Moylan and his schoolmates will now turn their attention to their vital clash at home against the Storm on Thursday night.