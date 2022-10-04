Though he's publicly declared his love for the club after a season that saw him lead them to an NRL Grand Final, the future of Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses is still unclear as the November 1 deadline rapidly approaches.

Moses is off-contract at the end of next season should he fail to sign an extension with the club within the next week. But the No.7 has advised he's leaving contract talks to his management as he prepares for the World Cup with Lebanon.

“I'd love to get something sorted, but I've left it up to my management,” Moses told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I love this place. They've been so good to me and to experience something like (a grand final) makes you want to come back.

“I've felt like in the past I would have let that (contract) stuff affect my footy. I feel like it's a positive that it didn't.

“I have full trust that something will get sorted. It's only a matter of time.”

Unless he extends his contract soon, Moses will find himself off-contract at the same time as fellow half Dylan Brown, and it's likely the duo will be the club's top priority after farewelling impact players Reed Mahoney and Isaiah Papali'i.

Despite the heartbreak of Sunday's loss, the Eels' halfback is already looking for silver linings.

“I definitely think we'll be better for it,” Moses said.

“I think we'll be more hungry. You can see how much (the loss) hurts everyone in the sheds.

“I thought Penrith were unbelievable. You dream of this date since you're young, to be in this moment. I thought we started well.

“Some moments we didn't nail in defence and it cost us. They're a quality side. Hopefully we come back next year and we have a real fight.”