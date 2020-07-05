The Morris twins will use the next six weeks to determine whether to play on in 2021.
The twins are in career-best form at the age of 33 and if they do continue next season they will remain at the Roosters, despite being on contracts worth less than $300,000 per season.
“I wouldn’t want to play at any other club now. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. It’s a wonderful club. I honestly can’t say a bad word about it,” Brett Morris told The Sydney Morning Herald.
“If I was to continue on playing it would certainly be at this club and that’s something we will look at in the next couple of weeks. Obviously the club has decisions around other people they want to keep and that sort of thing. If it all fits, we will just have to wait and see.”
Both Josh and Brett Morris will determine how their bodies pull up in the next six weeks to work out whether they play on in 2021.
“We will see how the body is feeling. Obviously, it takes a little bit longer to recover but mentally, I feel pretty good,” Josh Morris said.
“As I said, it’s more so the physical toll that it takes on your body each week. I will probably have a decision in the next four to six weeks on that.”