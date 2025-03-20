The Melbourne Storm might have managed to blast past the Penrith Panthers on Thursday evening, but it hasn't come without a cost.

While Nick Meaney is battling a suspected fractured jaw and will hope that scans reveal he won't need surgery, the Storm have three other injury problems to worry about coming out of the game.

The biggest of those is Jahrome Hughes, with Melbourne officials reportedly concerned about a potential broken hand, per a News Corp report.

It's unclear the severity of the hand injury at this stage, but after originally not being concerned of any major injury - Hughes is believed to have suffered the injury during the first half incident that saw Nathan Cleary concussed - the club changed tack after the game with Hughes needing further scans to determine the extent of the damage.

A broken hand could leave Hughes out for a number of weeks, with the Storm potentially needing to turn to either Tyran Wishart or Jonah Pezet to fill the void.

On top of the injuries to Munster and Hughes, the Storm are also understood to be concerned about knee injuries to Grant Anderson and Eliesa Katoa.

The second-rower didn't seem in any discomfort during the game, but Anderson spent plenty of time on the bench before playing the final three minutes of the game with limited movement.

Anderson was already a candidate to shuffle into the centres for Hughes' absence next week, but that may now not be an option, while any issues in the second-row for Katoa would likely see Joe Chan come straight into the side in his place.