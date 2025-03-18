Former Queensland State of Origin prop Francis Molo is on the verge of a return to Brisbane, with Newscorp reporting that the Dolphins are emerging as the frontrunners to sign the experienced forward, following his release from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Molo's exit brings an end to a two-month contract standoff with the Dragons, despite the 30-year-old signing a two-year extension in April last year.

He had been on sick leave since early February, but the club ceased paying him in recent weeks after his entitlements expired.

His departure will allow the Dragons to reshape their forward pack, with David Klemmer and Emre Guler already locked in as replacements.

Molo is expected to repay a six-figure sum to the Dragons after receiving an advance on his contract, a financial obligation that formed part of his release conditions.

The club had remained firm on their stance, reluctant to let him walk without compensation, before finally reaching an agreement.

Since joining the Dragons in 2022, Molo has played 50 games for the club after stints with the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos.

His exit continues a period of significant change at St George Illawarra, with Mikaele Ravalawa also departing for South Sydney, albeit temporarily, before rejoining the Dragons in 2026.

Meanwhile, the club has reinforced its long-term depth, securing Loko Junior Pasifika Tonga, Jacob Halangahu and Finau Latu, with Halangahu signing an extension until the end of 2027.

Molo is expected to finalise his next move by the end of the week, with the Dolphins leading the race for his signature as they look to strengthen their pack for the remainder of the season.

While several Sydney-based clubs remain interested, Wayne Bennett's side appears to be in pole position to secure the experienced forward's services.