Few sides in NRL history, let alone this season, have been as injury-riddled as the 2025 South Sydney Rabbitohs.

While it seemed like all hope was lost for Rabbitohs fans to see their favourite players don the red and green jumper again this season, The Daily Telegraph has revealed that at least one star is gearing up for a return.

Wayne Bennett's troops are set for a major boost ahead of their clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons, with Keaon Koloamatangi expected to be named in the team list.

Despite initial fears that the Rabbitohs enforcer would be out for the season after requiring surgery on a syndesmosis injury, Koloamatangi has pulled off a miraculous recovery and is ready to return to play.

The Rabbitohs are desperately looking to avoid the wooden spoon this year, after losing key troops in Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, and Cody Walker at various points of the season.

Koloamatangi is expected to slot straight into the starting side after a lengthy stint on the sidelines.