There was a delay in the Betfred Championship clash between the Goole Vikings and Whitehaven RLFC when a grenade was found on the paddock shortly before kick-off.

The grenade was found just before kick-off at 3pm, and after an 80-minute delay, the game went underway at 4:20pm, with attendees told to return to the ground shortly before.

The Vikings swiftly brought out a statement alerting fans not to attend Victoria Pleasure Ground until given the all-clear and gave an update on a delayed kick off time.

In the statement, the weapon wasn't disclosed, however, LoveRugbyLeague is reporting that it was a grenade found in the in-goal, with authorities brought to the ground to deal with the matter.

"The club would like to inform supporters that the kick off for today's Betfred Championship fixture against Whitehaven has been delayed," the statement read.

"This is due to an incident at the Victoria Pleasure Ground that is currently being handled by the relevant authorities.

"The intention is for the match to be delayed rather than postponed and it is hoped that the match will kick off later this afternoon.

"The club are advising supporters not to arrive at the Victoria Pleasure Ground until 4:00pm when it is hoped the match will be able to take place later this afternoon.

"The club will continue to keep supporters updated throughout the afternoon.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this delay has caused and would like to thank the players, coaches, staff and supporters of both clubs for their patience and understanding."

The hosting side, the Vikings, ended up losing the match 36-22, with some saying it was an explosive comeback from Whitehaven.