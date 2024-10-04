After all reports indicated that Anthony Milford's career in the NRL was all but over, an NRL team has reportedly thrown him a lifeline to continue his career in the competition.

Brought into the Dolphins setup as a marquee signing, he failed to cement his spot in the team and was sensationally sent down to reserve grade, which has subsequently seen him overlooked in favour of other halves options.

After stints with the Raiders, Broncos and Knights, when Milford first signed with the club, all avenues pointed to him being the number-one choice in the halves, but instead, he found himself relegated to the reserves due to the breakout form of Isaiya Katoa and Kodi Nikorima re-inventing himself at Redcliffe.

Struggling with inconsistencies of form throughout his career, Milford has had the very highs in rugby league, which saw him appear in two games for the QLD Maroons, but has also seen him achieve the very lows, being axed from the team multiple times during his career.

Once on a salary of $1 million per season, Milford is off-contract at the end of the season, and it was expected that he wouldn't be offered a new deal to continue playing in the NRL.

However, it is now being reported that his NRL career may not be over, with The Dolphins tabling him a one-year contract extension for the 2025 NRL season, per The Courier-Mail.

It is understood that Milford is also weighing up offers from the Super League competition and has been linked to the Leigh Leopards in the past. The Leopards do have international quota spots available for next season.

Milford, who has played 219 NRL games to his name, will likely be a backup to Isaiya Katoa, Sean O'Sullivan and Kodi Nikorima in the halves next season as he attempts to push for a recall into the first-grade team by continuing to play in the QLD Cup.