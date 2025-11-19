A Melbourne Storm utility back has become the latest individual to find himself on the radar of the NRL's newest expansion team as they look to build their inaugural roster.

Yet to make any official signings, the Perth Bears have been linked to several players over the course of the past six months as they attempt to secure multiple individuals before Christmas.

Interested in the likes of Hugo Savala, Harry Grant, Scott Sorensen and Selwyn Cobbo, among others, News Corp's Brent Read has revealed on the Code NRL podcast that Nick Meaney is the latest individual to find himself on the radar of the Perth Bears.

Off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, Meaney has been free to speak and negotiate with rival teams since November 1 and could very well find himself making the move to Western Australia in 12 months' time.

A versatile back who can play a variety of different roles and positions, the 28-year-old is also extremely experienced having played 159 matches in the NRL with 94 of those coming for the Melbourne Storm.

The reported interest in Meaney from the Bears comes after they have tabled a five-year deal worth an estimated $6 million - $1.2 million a season - to Gold Coast Titans star Jayden Campbell.

“There is no pressure on us to sign anyone before Christmas, or even into the New Year," coach Mal Meninga told News Corp.

"We're taking our time. We will be patient, won't be pressured and don't want to put any players under pressure publicly.

“We want to make sure that when we do approach someone then we make it very difficult for them to turn us down. We've been busy but it's only been a couple of weeks since we started on the trail.

“We have been talking to a lot of players and player managers and we're happy with the people we've been talking to. How long it takes to sign players doesn't particularly worry me to be honest.”