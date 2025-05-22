As the dust settles on one of the most monumental moments in Australian sporting history, the return of the Bears, NRL fans can begin to wonder who will don the expansion club's jersey in Round 1 of the 2027 season.

There are a ton of footballers who would be salivating at the chance to join the NRL's 18th franchise, and with a plethora of veteran leaders and young guns off contract ahead of the 2027 season, the Perth Bears will need to act fast to lock them up.

Note: The NRL salary cap is set to rise to $12.1 million by 2027. All players mentioned current deals are set to expire by the end of the 2026 season.

Building the Perth Bears' spine

As we saw with the Dolphins a couple of years ago, recruiting for a new NRL franchise is no easy feat. While the club unearthed the superstar potential of Isaiya Katoa and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, neither held high standings at their respective clubs at the time of signing. How the Bears recruit depends on their goal; do they want to compete immediately, or focus on the future?

If the club can secure the services of disgruntled Wests Tigers star Lachlan Galvin, who is seeking a fresh start in 2027, they would have the best shot at both immediate and future success. With no strings tied to unruly contracts, the Perth Bears will have a war chest of riches waiting for the 19-year-old, making Galvin the next million-dollar man in the NRL, and the face of the Bears.

Once Galvin is secured, adding a workhorse to the spine like South Sydney Rabbitohs' out-of-favour fullback Jye Gray will establish the Bears' elite attacking capabilities. The club will then sign Sydney Roosters plug-in half Sandon Smith, who will be ready for a full-time NRL job as he competes with Sam Walker and Hugo Savala for a starting spot.

Rounding out the ball handlers at dummy-half is Tallyn Da Silva, who has struggled to crack the Tigers' starting 13 with co-skipper Api Koroisau manning the hooker position.

Who will form the Perth Bears' forward pack?

The Bears will look to replicate the hard-nosed game plan they were once known for in the NRL, which will be reflected in their pack. Their biggest signing in the front row will be Lindsay Smith, who will look to become the big dog in the Bears' pack after failing to make a real impact at the Penrith Panthers. Joining him in the front row is the reliable Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop Samuel Hughes, after losing his spot to a host of young forwards coming through Belmore's ranks.

The back-row will be headlined by polarising Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita, who will seek a fresh start after being dropped from both the Maroons and Titans squads in just 18 months. He will suit up alongside Newcastle Knights' revelation Thomas Cant, who is unable to overtake the likes of Dylan Lucas and Kai Pearce-Paul in the Knights' back row.

Claiming the No. 13 jumper is fill-in South Sydney Rabbitohs lock, Lachlan Hubner, who will be eager to retain a starting role after sitting behind Cameron Murray following his return from injury.

Other forwards on the side include Cronulla Sharks duo Toby Rudolf and Tuku Hau Tapuha, versatile Parramatta Eels forward Kitione Kautoga, and North Queensland Cowboys lock Harrison Edwards.

Forming the backline for the Perth Bears

The NRL's newest club has a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to available backs. The Bears will want an experienced head shoring up the edge, which is why they will bring in reliable Melbourne Storm centre Nick Meaney. Joining him in the centres will be Eels youngster Sean Russell, who will look to elevate his game as an elite outside back with the Bears.

The wings will feature the likes of impressive youngster Michael Asomua from the Canberra Raiders and underrated Gold Coast Titans winger Phillip Sami.

Other backs joining the Bears will include Cronulla Sharks young gun Michael Gabrael, New Zealand Warriors outside back Rocco Berry, and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs winger Enari Tuala.

Perth Bears 2027 Top 30 Squad