The out of sorts Canterbury Bulldogs will travel to Victoria to open the NRL finals, clashing with an also understrength Melbourne Storm for a chance to win what will be a critical week off.\r\n\r\nIn what will be a contest between two sides both facing injuries, the Storm come in without a couple of key spine players, while the Bulldogs had a pair of outside backs go down last weekend.\r\n\r\nIt has been a tale of mixed form in recent weeks for both sides, despite their ultimately high finish on the ladder.\r\n\r\nThe Storm, who looked like world beaters at one point, have lost back-to-back games, falling short 40 points to 10 against the Sydney Roosters at home in Round 26, and then stumbling against the Brisbane Broncos in the final round 30 points to 14.\r\n\r\nThey had wins under their belt prior to that, beating the Bulldogs in Round 25 and their previous four games before that, although none of the performances - admittedly without halfback Jahrome Hughes steering the ship - looked all that convincing.\r\n\r\nIf it's the smell test the Storm have failed over the final seven or so weeks of the season though, then there is little doubt the Bulldogs are failing the same.\r\n\r\nLeading the competition with ten wins from their first eleven games, the Bulldogs inexplicably elected to shift their spine around for the run to the finals, and it has cost them a home qualifying final.\r\n\r\nLachlan Galvin's arrival has done nothing to improve the team, while the axing of Reed Mahoney, first to the bench, and now altogether, has also raised eyebrows.\r\n\r\nCanterbury barely fired a shot in a 24 points to 6 loss against the Cronulla Sharks last weekend, and while they defeated a reserve grade Penrith Panthers outfit in Round 26, they have lost three of their last four and are searching for answers as the knockout rounds get underway.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219565" align="alignnone" width="696"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 09: Jack Howarth of the Storm warms up before the round one NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Parramatta Eels at AAMI Park on March 09, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\nTeam newsMelbourne Storm\r\n1. Nick Meaney, 2. Will Warbrick, 3. Grant Anderson, 4. Joe Chan, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Tyran Wishart, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Ativalu Lisati, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Trent Loiero\r\nInterchange: 14. Jonah Pezet, 15. Alec MacDonald, 16. Tui Kamikamica, 17.Bronson Garlick\r\nReserves: 19. Marion Seve, 20. Jack Howarth\r\n\r\nMelbourne have been forced into a pair of changes for this one, with Ryan Papenhuyzen missnig through a concussion, and Jahrome Hughes out to a broken wrist.\r\n\r\nThe week off will be critical for Melbourne in attempting to get Hughes back onto the field before they have to play sudden death footy.\r\n\r\nAt the back, Nick Meaney will play fullback, with Joe Chan slotting into the centres. Jack Howarth is still in the squad at the 24-hour to go mark and could come into the side as he looks to return from a groin issue.\r\n\r\nElsewhere, Tyran Wishart starts at halfback and Jonah Pezet joins the bench, while last week's rester Stefano Utoikamanu returns, replacing the suspended Nelson Asofa-Solomona.\r\n\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs\r\n1. Connor Tracey, 2. Jethro Rinakama, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Blake Wilson, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Lachlan Galvin, 8. Max King, 9. Bailey Hayward, 10. Samuel Hughes, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Jacob Preston, 13. Jaeman Salmon\r\nInterchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Sitili Tupouniua, 16. Josh Curran, 21. Toby Sexton\r\nReserves: 22. Harry Hayes, 23. Jacob Kiraz\r\n\r\nFor the Bulldogs, both Bronson Xerri with a concussion and Marcelo Montoya with an ankle injury are out.\r\n\r\nJethro Rinakama and Blake Wilson are the new wingers, with Enari Tuala in the centres, however, Jacob Kiraz is still in the squad at the 24-hour to go mark as he looks to return, and could well take Wilson's spot.\r\n\r\nHarry Hayes is also still in the squad as he fights to return.\r\n\r\nIn a surprise twice, Toby Sexton will also be recalled from the bench, taking the spot of Reed Mahoney. Sexton was originally dropped out of the ladder-leading halves combination to facilitate Lachlan Galvin playing in the run-on side for Cameron Ciraldo's outfit.\r\nHistoryHead-to-head record: Played 47, Storm 25, Bulldogs 22\r\nRecord at venue: Played 12, Storm 8, Bulldogs 4\r\nRecord in finals: Played 5, Bulldogs 3, Storm 2\r\nLast meeting: Round 25, 2025, Storm 20 defeat Bulldogs 14 at AAMI Park\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221734" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 18: Josh Curran of the Bulldogs runs with the ball during the round seven NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium, on April 18, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\nKeys to the gameCan Lachlan Galvin spark the Bulldogs' attack?\r\nMaybe the question that will decide whether Canterbury can make anything at all of this finals series.\r\n\r\nThe club have simply not looked the same since Cameron Ciraldo made the call to take Toby Sexton out, and put Lachlan Galvin in.\r\n\r\nGalvin is a talented player with high potential, but it has become clear he is simply not ready to be a halfback at this stage of his career.\r\n\r\nThere may even be a slight admission of that from Ciraldo in his team list for this weekend's game, with Sexton named on the bench after originally being in the reserves.\r\n\r\nSexton is likely to spend more time in the dummy half role than he will the halves, but there is a chance he plays some halfback if things aren't going right for Canterbury.\r\n\r\nLast weekend, the blue and white barely fired a shot against Cronulla. They scored one try in 80 minutes, and that came off an intercept.\r\n\r\nTwo weeks prior to that, they spent most of the game camped on Melbourne's tryline but couldn't find a way to win.\r\n\r\nIf they can't score points, they won't win this, and the evidence overwhelmingly points towards that being the case.\r\n\r\nHow does the Storm deal with no Jahrome Hughes?\r\nOne of the bigger shocks was Tyran Wishart winning the halfback spot over Jonah Pezet, and in a strange way, it could keep Canterbury in the game.\r\n\r\nIn much the same way that Galvin isn't a halfback, nor is Wishart.\r\n\r\nJonah Pezet will likely play a role off the bench at some point to add some control for the Storm, but if they can't control the game with the ball in hand, it could lead to issues in how they run up points against the blue and white.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_212929" align="alignnone" width="696"] PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Tyran Wishart of the Storm looks on during the round 23 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm at BlueBet Stadium on August 04, 2023 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCan the Bulldogs stop Xavier Coates?\r\nIndirectly related to the point above, the Bulldogs must find a way to stop Xavier Coates.\r\n\r\nThe towering winger, who is easily one of - if not the - best in the game, has been in stunning form recently, although the Brisbane Broncos, through a mix of blocking and luck, managed to slow him down last week.\r\n\r\nIt has looked for most of the season though like the Storm could simply kick it to Coates and let him go to work in the air.\r\n\r\nThe representative winger is simply that good, and whether Jacob Kiraz plays or not, the blue and white don't have the height or leaping ability to deal with him effectively.\r\n\r\nThe best play for Canterbury may well be to try and pressure young halves Tyran Wishart and, once he gets onto the field, Jonah Pezet, into not being able to kick effectively or often for Coates.\r\n\r\nWhich forward pack dominates?\r\nGiven the noted issues in the halves heading into this game, being on the front foot to control possession and territory is going to be absolutely critical.\r\n\r\nGranted, the Bulldogs did it against the Storm a couple of weeks ago without being able to win, but in finals, the ball is generally in play a lot more, the pace if higher, and the intensity more ferocious.\r\n\r\nAs a general rule, if you have more of the ball, and more of the territory, you're going to win.\r\n\r\nThe Storm have an excellent middle third in Stefano Utoikamanu, Josh King and Trent Loiero, up against Max King, Samuel Hughes and Jaeman Salmon, while the benches add spark - although none as good as Josh Curran for Canterbury.\r\n\r\nThat all said, Utoikamanu comes in off a rest and needs to be the difference-maker in this game. The former Tiger is the biggest of the forwards and could put the Storm on the front foot early.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_225570" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Lachlan Galvin of the Bulldogs looks to pass during the round 21 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium, on July 27, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\nPrediction\r\nThe Bulldogs simply haven't looked like the side who once led the competition since about the middle of the season.\r\n\r\nThe big question for ours is whether the Storm can do it without Jahrome Hughes, but a handful of weeks ago they did against the Bulldogs despite spending most of the game on their own tryline.\r\n\r\nCanterbury's attack simply isn't good enough to trouble a Melbourne defensive line that have been turning up and doing the same thing, particularly at this time of year, for two decades.\r\n\r\nThe Storm will win, but don't be surprised if it's close.\r\n\r\nStorm by 8.\r\nKey game information: Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs, NRL qualifying finalKick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday, September 12\r\nVenue: AAMI Park, Melbourne\r\nTV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League (502)\r\nOnline: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports\r\nBetting: Storm $1.49, Bulldogs, $2.63\r\nMatch officialsReferee: Adam Gee\r\nTouch judges: Dave Munro and Matt Noyen\r\nBunker official: Ashley Klein