The Canberra Raiders have claimed victory a 28 points to 20 victory in Melbourne, ending the Melbourne Storm's season with a thrilling elimination final win.

The Raiders, led by Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii, put together an incredible performance and ultimately had too much for a Storm outfit who were inconsistent throughout the 80 minutes, while goal kicking also cost the Storm dearly.

The victory marks the fifth straight victory in the Victorian capital for the Raiders.

The Melbourne Storm started the game with all the running, but couldn't find a way to put early points on the board.

Virtually holding all the ball and territory, a clunky Storm eventually turned the ball over after a number of repeat sets.

It took just a single counter attack for the Raiders to find the first points though, sparked by an offload from Joseph Tapine in the middle of the park to Jack Wighton.

The Raiders then shifted to the right-hand side quickly through Xavier Savage, before Matt Timoko would bolt away to score the opening points of the contest.

It was just four minutes later when the try-scorer would be taken from the park for a head injury assessment, enforced by the independent doctor, despite no penalty being awarded by the bunker for a potential high shot.

The Storm would continue to present themselves with opportunities to get on the scoreboard, but it took until almost 20 minutes into the game for the scoreboard to finally start ticking.

A Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes combination to the right-hand side would ultimately see Marion Seve throw the final pass for Xavier Coates to score in the corner.

That was all it took for the Storm to find their mojo, with another try just four minutes later, once again to Coates, this time on the end of a chip kick placed by Jahrome Hughes to the corner.

The Raiders managed to fight their way back into the contest on the run to halftime though, before an excellent run from Jamal Fogarty off a scrum - combined with some poor defence - saw the half crash over. Converting his own try - the first conversion of the match, the green machine would take the lead by two points with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

It was Ricky Stuart's side who were able to continue pouring on the pressure in the minutes leading up to halftime, and following a penalty which saw Melbourne give the ball away coming out of their own end, it was Elliott Whitehead who ran straight through the defence to score the next try.

The Storm were down by eight at the break, with the only hiccup for the Raiders being a hip injury to Adam Elliott, but it would be Melbourne to strike first in the second half as a long range effort would see Xavier Coates cross for his third try.

29 minutes from fulltime, it was the Storm who had an opportunity to tie the game up with a penalty goal after Joseph Tapine was put on report for a high shot, with Munster spearing the penalty goal to the left.

Jahrome Hughes, who was the recipient of the accidental shot from Tapine, found himself taken off the field for a HIA and in clear discomfort.

The Storm would continue playing on the front foot with Tapine sitting on the bench however, and it was Nelson Asofa-Solomona on a barnstorming run to tip the Storm back in front of the game just over 20 minutes from fulltime.

The Raiders simply refused to go away through and would hit back just 15 minutes out from time, with Hudson Young crashing over on the back of a controversial call to hand the Raiders field position and possession.

Luck would ultimately flow the way of the Raiders for the Raiders to go six points up with just over five minutes to go as Sebastian Kris falconed a ball into the path of Jordan Rapana, who crossed for the try, sealing the deal.

The Raiders will now face the Parramatta Eels in Sydney next weekend.

Match summary

Melbourne Storm 20 (Try: Xavier Coates [3], Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Goals: Nick Meaney 0/2, Cameron Munster 2/2, Penalty goals: Cameron Munster 0/1) defeated by Canberra Raiders 28 (Try: Matt Timoko, Jamal Fogarty, Elliott Whitehead, Hudson Young, Jordan Rapana, Goals: Jamal Fogarty 4/5)