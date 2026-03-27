Melbourne Storm winger Nick Meaney has been ruled out of the side's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.\n\nStorm coach Craig Bellamby confirmed Meaney will not play and spoke in a press conference regarding his omission in Townsville.\n\n"Nick's not playing this week, so I think Harry will be first up again," Bellamy said when asked if Meaney is going to be kicking conversions this weekend. \n\nBellamy was keeping his cards tight to his chest when he was questioned on who was going to be filling in for Meaney.\n\nAlthough Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown expected to come onto his wing position and Manaia Waitere being added to the Storm's bench. \n\n"We're just checking out on a couple of blokes today, so we're not 100% sure of that yet.\n\n"Nick only sort of pulled out the other day, so we haven't had a train session since that, so we'll just check on a couple of guys there."\n\nMeaney looked uncomfortable last week when he suffered a knee to the hip or ribs area from Brisbane Broncos winger Grant Anderson when in the act of scoring a try. \n\nThe Storm travel to North Queensland to look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Broncos in the grand final rematch on Friday last week.