Former Melbourne Storm halfback will reportedly find an NRL lifeline for the 2023 season, with the Manly Sea Eagles set to acquire his services.

Johns had originally been picked in the Italian Rugby League World Cup squad, however, withdrew from the tournament following his confirmed departure at the Melbourne Storm.

The son of Matthew Johns, Cooper played 11 games for the Storm between 2020 and 2022, struggling to make an impact while he was stuck in line behind Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster.

Off-contract at the end of 2022, the Storm have now earmarked Jonah Pezet - who played for the New South Wales under-19s side in 2022 and is earmarked as one of the best young halves in the game - to take over the back-up role at the club.

That meant there was no room for Johns, who was released.

However, The Daily Telegraph are now reporting a deal for the 23-year-old Newcastle-born half to join the Manly Sea Eagles is nearing its completion.

The deal, which would likely only be for a single season, will see Johns add depth to the Manly halves ranks after the departure of Kieran Foran this off-season, with the veteran joining the Gold Coast Titans on a new deal which will likely see him finish his career at Robina.

The Sea Eagles are planning to move Josh Schuster into the halves without many other options, but given the way he finished the 2022 campaign, back up in the squad was a necessary option, and Johns could well fill that role, fighting for minutes if Manly can't show early signs of improvement following the sacking of Des Hasler.

Anthony Seibold is still tipped to become the new coach of the Northern Beaches-based club, although his appointment is yet to be formally announced.