After months of speculation surrounding the future of Josh Aloiai, the Manly Sea Eagles have finally confirmed that the front-rower has been forced into early retirement.

A five-time international for Samoa, Aloiai has continually been dealing with an ongoing shoulder injury that limited him to only five matches during the 2025 NRL season and has looked far from his best.

Confirmed as one of nine departures from the Sea Eagles, the NRL has finally agreed that he has been able to retire on medical grounds, meaning he will not see out the remaining two years of his contract.

This will free up a spot on the club's Top 30 roster and free up some space on their salary cap after he agreed to a $1 million extension in the middle of 2024.

"We wish Josh and his family the very best with their future," said Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov.

"He gave his all in his five years here at Manly, displaying resilience and professionalism.

"Josh would often play through the pain to help his team, and he was a highly respected member of the playing group."



The 29-year-old retires with 164 first-grade matches under his belt (90 for the Wests Tigers and 74 with the Sea Eagles).

"I loved my time at Manly and I'm very proud to have finished my NRL career at such a wonderful club,” the injured forward said.

"I have formed a huge number of great relationships and bonds that I am incredibly grateful for.

"I give Jesus all the glory from start to finish."