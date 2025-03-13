The Knock On is back for another week, and Dan and Terry are loaded with talking points heading into Round 3 of the 2025 NRL season.

Whether it's a disaster for Jason Ryles, Dylan Brown's contract that refuses to leave the news cycle, Terrell May's barnstorming start for the Wests Tigers in what could prove to be a costly mistake for the Sydney Roosters, or the decision to axe Jeremiah Nanai for Round 2 at the North Queensland Cowboys, there is plenty happening in rugby league circles.

