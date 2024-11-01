Sydney Roosters prop Terrell May has appeared to all but confirm he has been told by the club to find a new home for 2025.

May took to Instagram on Friday morning, posting a story which displayed a screenshot of the story (originally reported by the Sydney Morning Herald) stating he had been told to find a new club.

Over it, May wrote "Nothing to do with off field stuff."

The simple one line message appears to confirm the story is indeed true to an extent, and that May isn't wanted at the Roosters from the start of 2025.

The original report suggested the Roosters were looking to clear space in their salary cap, but also that they didn't believe May fit in with the vision and culture of the club moving forward.

That in itself came as a surprise given the Roosters only re-signed May through to the end of 2027 in April this year.

The six-month turnaround in ideals for the club and May left plenty questioning the real motive behind the Roosters' move, particularly given the Roosters have also lost Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for 2025 with no replacement, and speaking on SEN Radio, former player Bryan Fletcher suggested it could be because the club are about to chase Ryan Papenhuyzen, who has arrived at November 1 without a new deal.

"Something's gone on here," Fletcher said on The Run Home with Joel and Fletch.

"They're saying they need to free up some salary cap. Are they going for a big gun?

"Is it a Papi (Ryan Papenhuyzen)?

"Is there someone coming and they need to free up [their salary cap] desperately?"

Journalist Michael Chammas, who broke the story, said there was no specific incident which caused the Roosters wanting to part ways with May.

"People are quick to jump to conclusions and say that something must have happened," Chammas said on 2GB Radio.

"From my understanding, there has been no incident, there has been no off-field misdemeanour that has led to this.

"It is simply a football decision that's going to lead to Terrell May most likely finding an opportunity at a rival club for 2025."

It's believed the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs could be the immediate clubs who make a play for May, although he has expressed his desire to play alongside brothers Taylan May and Tyrone May previously.