Former representative playmaker Matt Moylan is reportedly eyeing a return to the NRL after departing the Cronulla Sharks at the end of last season.

A veteran of the NRL with 191 games to his name, Moylan was granted an immediate switch to the Leigh Leopards in the Super League at the end of last season after falling out of favour at the Sharks.

The Sharks have since flourished in the halves in his absence, with Braydon Trindall - and now Daniel Atkinson - partnering Nicho Hynes in the halves as they sit atop the top of the table.

However, Moylan was once a former NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos representative but struggled to live up to the heights from his time at the Penrith Panthers.

As reported by News Corp, Moylan is reportedly eyeing a move back to the NRL, and several teams have been alerted to his potential interest in making the comeback to Australia.

Moylan is contracted with the Leigh Leopards until the conclusion of the 2025 season, but a return to the NRL could give him a fairytale ending to his career.

“It'll be great to experience the game over there and experience a different lifestyle," Moylan said on SEN 1170 last year after his move overseas was confirmed.

“I've had a long stint in the NRL so the challenge ahead is exciting and I'm looking forward to playing over there.

“Leigh is a club that's on the improve from where they've been in the past few years. They have a good squad and are ready to compete.

“Hopefully with me going there, we can have some success and I can put them into a position where we can play finals footy consistently.”