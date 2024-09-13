Brisbane Broncos forward Martin Taupau has reportedly earned an NRL lifeline for next season as he remains uncontracted following the club's end to the 2024 season.

A veteran of the side, Taupau has played over 250 matches for four different teams since his NRL debut in 2010. However, it looks like he is set to continue his rugby league career despite getting older.

The former Manly Sea Eagles' player, now 34 years of age, joined the Broncos ahead of the 2023 season. Despite playing 20 games last season for the Red Hill-based club, he made just 13 appearances so far in 2024.

According to News Corp, Martin Taupau is set to receive a lifeline from the Brisbane Broncos after a great end to the season, earning a one-year contract extension for the 2025 NRL season.

This comes after rumours emerged in the middle of the year that indicated that Taupau was set to be forced out of Red Hill and would need to find a new team for next season if he wished to continue his NRL career.

It's believed his contract would be on the lower end of the monetary scale, considering the club already has Patrick Carrigan, Ezra Mam, Sewlyn Cobbo, and Payne Haas locked on expensive long-term deals that take up the majority of their salary cap.

"I've invested a lot of time and money in keeping my body in good knick. People say I wind back the clock, but the clock hasn't stopped ticking. The only thing I can control is playing great football," he said on his future recently.

"Coming here to the Brisbane Broncos, it was definitely a risky move. However, without any risk, there is no reward, and this is one of my biggest rewards, playing my 250th game here at such an amazing club.

"The foundation, the history of this club is enormous in rugby league. I'm just really grateful that I get to play my 250th game, it's going to be a huge Suncorp Stadium crowd."