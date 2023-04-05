Queensland selector and Maroons legend Darren Lockyer insists Reece Walsh could be the X-factor Queensland need for the 2023 State of Origin series.

Since joining the Broncos from the Warriors, Walsh has taken his game to another level which has seen the club sit at 5-0 to begin the season.

Lockyer himself was a fullback before transitioning to the No.6 jersey and knows what it takes to be a dynamic X-factor at the back of the field.

With the incumbent fullback Kalyn Ponga likely to miss State of Origin due to injury and Titan AJ Brimson also injured, Reece Walsh has emerged as the number one choice for Queensland.

"I don't think the occasion would worry him," Lockyer said via of the AAP.

"He is going to attack with flair but I'd think that what he is doing defensively is the more important thing for a coach like Billy," Lockyer said.

"He brings a bit of X-factor. We've always known he is talented and I think having Darius Boyd teaching him about the defensive aspect of fullback, putting himself in the right position and communication is really going to enhance his game," Lockyer said.

Agreeing with Darren Lockyer is former Maroons and Canberra Raiders great Gary Belcher.

Speaking to the AAP, Belcher endorsed the idea of Walsh being the new Maroons fullback.

"Reece is getting more mature and I can't see why he wouldn't be as dangerous in Origin. It is great to have that pure speed," Belcher told AAP.

"Origin can be a daunting stage but he plays with no fear. He has come to a big club in his home town of Brisbane and is not overawed by anything."