The Queensland Maroons have received a massive boost for the opening match of the 2025 State of Origin series after Harry Grant was cleared of any severe damage to his hamstring.

Missing the Storm's Round 7 loss to The Dolphins after injuring his hamstring at training, the club has confirmed that Grant will miss at least two matches after he underwent scans.

While it is a massive loss for Melbourne in the short term, it could have been a lot worse, with early reports indicating that he could have been sidelined for up to six months, which would have seen him miss Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series on May 28 in Brisbane.

Set to return in Round 10 against the Wests Tigers, it is understood that the club is extremely confident that he will at least play in the blockbuster showdown against the Cronulla Sharks the following week in Round 11.

If there are any more complications regarding Grant and his hamstring, Canterbury Bulldogs rake Reed Mahoney is the frontrunner to replace him in the side.

The club has also confirmed that the duo of Jack Howarth (shoulder) and Tui Kamikamica (ankle) will undergo scans to determine the severity of their injuries from last weekend's match.