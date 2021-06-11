Queensland have been placed in a nervous wait ahead of Origin II, with star duo Dane Gagai and Jai Arrow reportedly in doubt to represent the Maroons at Suncorp Stadium later this month.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas, Gagai is battling a suspected broken hand that was sustained during his side’s 50-6 loss to New South Wales on Wednesday.

The Maroons are now awaiting the results of scans on their star centre, who would be ruled out of the must-win clash in Queensland should the diagnosis show a fracture in his hand.

Arrow is understood to be battling a rib complaint, an injury suffered in the opening half of the Origin I defeat.

The Rabbitohs forward reportedly required painkilling injections at the intermission on Wednesday night, according to The Herald.

It is understood that Arrow is battling with cartilage damage to his ribs and despite being able to play out the match, is facing the delayed impacts of the injury.

Embed from Getty Images

Both Gagai and Arrow won’t feature for South Sydney in their Round 14 clash against Newcastle on Saturday and will likely be in doubt for their following NRL game against the Broncos on June 17.

Origin II is fixtured to play in Brisbane on June 25, with Paul Green set to name his squad for the crucial home-game shortly after the conclusion of Round 15.