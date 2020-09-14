Newcastle utility Kurt Mann is the latest player to be hit with suspension for a crusher tackle, with the league looking to crackdown on similar offences, per newcastleknights.com.au.

Mann has been handed a one-match suspension for a grade-one charge during Saturday’s loss to the roosters.

Thanks to a seven-year spell of no prior convictions, Mann will miss just the one match, with no chance of a discounted ban via appeal.

The incident came in the 23rd minutes of the 42-12 loss to the tri-colours, with Mann found guilty of a crusher tackle on Rooster Brett Morris.

Mann will miss the round 19 clash against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday and will return against the Titans in two weeks time.

Brisbane forward Rhys Kennedy was also hit with a two-game suspension for a crusher tackle on Titan Jai Arrow.

The NRL look to crackdown on the illegal defensive manoeuvre, with the league lifting strict guidelines to eliminate the tackle.