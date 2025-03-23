Joey Walsh may be touted as Daly Cherry-Evans' long-term successor at Manly, but the teenage playmaker is in no rush to take the reins.

The former Australian Schoolboys rugby captain has been elevated to the Sea Eagles' top squad for 2025 and is being carefully groomed as the club's future halfback, but he's more focused on soaking up knowledge than seizing the No.7 jersey.

Walsh, who grew up idolising Cherry-Evans while living near Brookvale Oval, is well aware of the shoes he may one day fill.

Still, with Cherry-Evans (36) showing no signs of slowing down and Luke Brooks also in the halves, Walsh is simply embracing the chance to learn from two of the NRL's most experienced playmakers.

“I definitely really hope so,” Walsh said when asked by AAP if he sees himself as Cherry-Evans' eventual replacement.

“Daly's an awesome player. He's at the peak of his career at the moment. He can play for as long as he wants to.”

Manly has taken a deliberate approach in shaping Walsh's development, including placing his locker between Cherry-Evans and Brooks to encourage informal learning and conversation.

“Just learning under those two will give me real confidence to be able to come and play. I'm blown away at who I get to train with. They've both played for very long and can give me lots of great tips, and I'm picking up lots of things,” Walsh said.

The education began on day one. Walsh remembers Cherry-Evans taking time to walk the field with him and chat about the nuances of kicking technique.

But rather than impose a specific model, the Maroons captain encouraged Walsh to focus on his own strengths.

“On my first day here, ‘Chez' walked around the field with me and talked about my kicking game,” Walsh said.

“He used the example that he used to watch Cooper Cronk, who's a really straight-on kicker, and it didn't work for him because he kicks on an angle.

"I'm also more of a straight-on kicker. For the first session I tried kicking on an angle like Chez. He passed me two balls and I did two of the worst kicks I've ever done. I was so embarrassed.

"But he's taught me to practise my own game. He said he can give me tips, but don't try replicating because we're different players.”

Cherry-Evans, who made his own debut in 2011 and has become one of the most consistent halves of the modern era, is embracing his role as a mentor rather than gatekeeper.

“I am always big on making sure he is just being himself,” Cherry-Evans said.

“Because he has different strengths, and that's important. I never push anything on young halves. I like to really let that stuff happen naturally. Having him next to me in the locker room opens up more conversations more organically.”

While Cherry-Evans' future beyond 2024 is yet to be confirmed despite speculation that contract negotiations may have hit a snag, coach Anthony Seibold has urged calm around any decisions.

For Walsh, the timing doesn't matter. He's aiming to break into the NSW Cup this season and continue his steady rise, trusting that his moment will come when the time is right.